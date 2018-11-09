Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation from Pakistan left for China on Thursday to finalise a potential relief package, sources familiar with the matter said.

The delegation includes secretaries of finance, trade and planning, as well as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. The delegation will hold talks with Chinese officials to finalise a possible economic package, in a follow-up to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s five-day visit to China last week. Discussions will also be held pertaining to Pakistan-made products’ access to the Chinese markets, the sources said.

Finance Minister Asad Umar earlier this week confirmed that talks were held with China for a relief package during the prime minister’s visit, and that the two sides agreed on continuing discussions in this regard.

He said that the talks were not limited to a financial package, but also encompassed long-term partnership and investment with China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, during a press briefing on Wednesday, reaffirmed China and Pakistan as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, saying that the countries’ bilateral relations had been running at a high standard.

“China has been providing utmost assistance to Pakistan as its capacity allows. We will continue to offer assistance and support within our capacity to Pakistan for its economic and social development in light of its needs and upon agreement by both sides,” the spokesperson said.