ABU DHABI:- Arthur said that Pakistan are pretty much sorted on what they want to do ahead of the World Cup in England next summer. “There will be one or two positions we want to tweak with, but we are very clear in the mind the brand of cricket we want to play,” he said. “The brand of cricket that can win us games consistently and the players that can play that brand of cricket. “We know who they are, so we are pretty much settled in our minds as to where we want to go. It starts with the New Zealand ODI series and we certainly owe them, having lost 11 matches to them.