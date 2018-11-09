Share:

Plastic pollution is widespread in our localities and in the seashores that has adverse causes and impacts in our environment.

I am a student and daily on my way to school early in the morning, I witness many sweepers cleaning the garbage on the roads and the streets daily. However, if the sweepers don’t come to work for even a day, the roads again are again dirty with filth.

One day going to the academy, I asked a sweeper why he comes to sweep the road daily. He replied, ‘I sweep it daily and whenever I don’t come or become sick, then my work gets doubled.’ This is how I came to know that sweepers do their best to clean our city but the citizens here don’t cooperate with them.

However, no only our lands but the oceans which provide most of the oxygen ,we breathe, and commonly called the lungs of the Earth confront this problem. In the past few decades, the marine habitats and the oceans are confronting the ongoing threat of pollution, overfishing, and many exploitations have increased dramatically.

According to the figures quoted by the World Economic Forum, if we continued to contaminate the ocean at the current rate, there would be more plastic than fishes in the water in not so distant future. Plastic pollution is a very dangerous contaminant because it degrades slowly, polluting waterways for a long time.

In order to ensure the health and safety of our communities and future generations, it’s imperative that we must take the responsibility to look after the lands and oceans as they care for us. It is high time that we encouraged others to preserve and protect our environment through sustainable steps. Pakistan is deemed as one of the dirtiest countries in the world and it cannot change into a clean country until and unless its citizens don’t play their part.

ZEESHAN NASIR,

Kolahoo, October 27.