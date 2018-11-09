Share:

Karachi - A high-level delegation of Pakistan Medical Association had a meeting with Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

PMA’s delegation comprised Dr Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Centre, Dr Azhar Khan Jadoon, Ex-President of PMA Centre, Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA Centre, Dr Izhar Ahmed Chaudhry, President PMA Punjab, Dr Ajmal Hassan Naqvi, President PMA Lahore, Dr Mian Rasheed, Senior Member PMA.

In this meeting issues of Health Delivery System were discussed at large. Issues of PMDC were also brought to the notice of Mr. Kiani.

On PMA’s request Federal Health Minister assured that a draft for the Presidential Ordinance for PMDC is under preparation and will soon be promulgated.

PMA’s delegation called for the fresh elections of PMDC without any delay. PMA also requested to make PMDC autonomous, independent and transparent body.

Federal Health Minister informed the delegation of PMA that Health Insurance Card will soon be launched countrywide to help the poor people of Pakistan. He also agreed to include a representative of PMA in federal task force for health.

During the meeting it was decided to have constant coordination between Federal Health Ministry and PMA in future.