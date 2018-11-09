Share:

A delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association called on Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Thursday. The delegation comprising Dr Ashraf Nizami, Dr Azhar Khan Jadoon, Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, Dr. Izhar Ahmed Chaudhry, Dr Ajmal Hassan Naqvi and Dr Mian Rasheed apprised the minister about stance of the PMA on different issues and problems being faced by the medical community. They called for fresh elections of PMDC and making the watchdog an autonomous body. The minister informed the delegation that health insurance card would soon be launched. He also agreed to give representation to PMA in federal task force for health.