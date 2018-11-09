Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have been directed to install a system to trace CNIC details as well as location of the callers making hoax phone calls at police help-lines, according to the officials.

These directions were made by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan who paid a visit to the Safe City Project here on Thursday. The IGP was accompanied by DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmood Satti, DIG (Operations) Faisla Ali Raja, SSP (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed and SP (Safe city) Hassam Bin Iqbal. During his visit, the IGP interacted with staff of the Safe City Project and inquired about the daily volume of calls.

He was briefed that they receive 3000-3500 calls on a daily basis. However, genuine calls are not more than 35-40. Aamir Zulfiqar also checked the efficacy of the Safe City officials by making a call about the theft of a vehicle. However, he was not satisfied by the way the telephone operator attended the call. The telephone operator was not well versed and trained about empathy, passion and basic ethics, according to the police. The IGP advised DIG (Operations) to start a training program by virtue of which telephone operators capacity could be improved. Furthermore, he advised DIG (Operations) to install software by virtue of which CNIC details and location of the caller could be determined. In addition, volume of the call could be limited but all out details from the caller could be ascertained so that the rest of the callers should not have to wait in the queue.

In order to stop hoax calls, the IGP directed SSP operations to initiate legal proceedings against the fake callers under section 25 of the Telegraph Act. Besides, the IGP advised DIG (Operations) to make grading according to the nature of the call, i.e. priority should be given to calls related to murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity/gang rape, terrorism and missing children. He further directed the officials to improve the system; whereas the vehicles’ details could be obtained through its registration number.

The IGP also observed that the vehicle’s number plates cannot be identified at night and advised the concerned officials to improve the system for this purpose.

The IGP directed DIG (Operations) to deploy representatives from Operations, Security Division and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for coordinated mechanism in case of any untoward incident. Furthermore, Wadar Uddin Syed (BS-19) has assumed charge as Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad. After assuming the charge, the newly-appointed SSP said that no highhandedness would be tolerated with anyone.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the society. He also directed all the police officials to discharge their duties honestly and to ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens. He said that his doors are always open for the residents. Meanwhile, Ramana police arrested seven outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered wine, beer, hashish and weapons from their possession. The police also arrested three bike-lifter later identified as Sheryar Khan, Sherman and Nasir besides the recovery of seven stolen bikes from their possession. A drug pusher Khalid Mehmood was also held in possession of 2500 gram hashish.