LAHORE - Pakistan markets experienced an uneventful trading session Thursday as uncertainty remained over whether the country would be entering into an IMF programme. This coupled with the decision of select stocks being excluded from the MSCI EM Index just around the corner led some investors to partake in profit-taking as the KSE 100-index closed at 41,367 points, losing 177 points or 0.43 percent.

Cements, exploration & production companies and commercial banks were the worst performing sectors, dragging index down by 146 points cumulatively. Within these sectors, threat of exclusion to UBL and LUCK from MSCI’s EM index led to the said stocks contributing 44 points and ~26 points to the index decline, respectively. Investor participation regressed as traded volumes declined by 19 percent to 225m, while traded value fell by 26 percent to $61m.