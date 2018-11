Share:

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Treasury is afraid of appointing him Public Account Committee chairman as corrupt are sitting on the ruling side. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly Thursday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is plagued with the corrupt and the party does not want him to head PAC. However, Hamza said: “We will face them. We needn’t worry. They should worry indeed.