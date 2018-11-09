Share:

LAHORE - Punjab accumulated 6499 points to win the National Triathlon Championship title here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday. Railways grabbed the third position with 5740 points. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti distributed prizes at a colourful closing ceremony held on the third and final day of the championship. Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) President Riaz Fatyana presented a souvenir to Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on this occasion. Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Secretary PMPF Zahoor Ahmed, Tournament Director Shahid Faqeer Virk and others were also present on the occasion.–Staff Reporter