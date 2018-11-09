Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan Railways would bring about a revolution by upgrading its existing network and improving services with the help of China.

“We are all set to bring about a revolution in Railway sector with the help of China which is our time-tested friend”, he said in an interview with China Radio International (CRI). He remarked that the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China was higher than Himalaya and “China understands our problems.”

The development of the railways' sector would ensure the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by China.

The minister expressed the confidence that the CPEC would change the destiny of the people of Pakistan and China, region and beyond.

About future of Gwadar port, an important component of the CPEC framework, he said that China was helping Pakistan in building this mega project, adding that it had a capacity to accommodate around 200 ships and once completed, it would be the world’s eighth largest port.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit of China, the minister, who was the part of the prime minister’s delegation during the recently concluded visit of China, said that China had made a remarkable development and pulled out more than 700 million people out of poverty during the last 30 years.

“As poverty alleviation has been the narrative of prime minister during last 10 years, he wants to learn from the Chinese model to bring about development and take out our people from poverty,” he added. Sheikh Rashid said the prime minister visit had also helped silenced negative propaganda against China and Pakistan relations.

Responding to a question regarding first China International Export Expo going on in Shanghai, he said that Pakistan was participating as a guest of honour and Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered a keynote address in the opening session which was very important.

He hoped that Pakistan would get several concessions for its traders and businessmen to enhance their export to China.

On China development process, he said that now China was a developed country and a shining star on world’s horizon.

“China is making progress and development with planning and always avoid confrontations,” he added.

Pakistan as a close and trusted friend introduced China to the outside world and as a result, China always stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in a difficult time in the past and would continue to do so in future.