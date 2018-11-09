Share:

KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that Dr Aafia has already spent 5,700 days in the American detention and counting. She said for the release and repatriation of Aafia special prayers are being offered inside and outside Pakistan. Dr Aafia has cried out for help from the jail and it is to be seen if Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to her call.

In a statement issued on Thursday, she said the release of Aafia just needs one signature of the Prime Minister and we hope that the government of Imran Khan will do this. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan should meet the mother and family of Dr Aafia and tell them about the steps his government is taking for the release of the Pakistani woman scientist. She said the mother of Aafia has suddenly fallen ill. She asked would the government of PTI fulfill the hopes of an oppressed daughter, a dejected mother and a saddened nation. She said that an honourable and immediate repatriation of Aafia would help in improving the image of Pakistan in the comity of nations and it will also lessen the difficulties for the sitting government.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui further said that she had also appealed to the previous governments for Aafia and now she is appealing to the present government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the same cause. She said last week when she was in Islamabad on a campaign for Aafia release, she had met with the federal minister for human rights Dr Sheeren Mazari; however, she could not meet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Dr Fowzia said that in past the bureaucracy did not convey our stance, as well as, the aspirations of people of Pakistan on the Aafia issue to the rulers. She said it seems that this attitude is also being continued now.

She said Dr Aafia had met Pakistani Consul General Aisha Farooqui one month ago and gave her a message for Prime Minister. She said after hectic efforts this message was made public after a gap of one whole month, which is regrettable. She said the messages are not being conveyed to the people who can really do something.

Dr Fowzia said we have always given preference to the national interests and demanded an honorable release and repatriation of Aafia. She vowed to continue this struggle in a peaceful and honorable way within the limits of law and constitution.