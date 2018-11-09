Share:

GUJRANWALA - A Revenue Department official was caught red-handed by an Anti-Corruption team while receiving bribe from a citizen at Sialkot on Thursday. A citizen Ehsan Elahi gave an application to Anti Corruption authorities that Revenue Department official Tanvir Gill had demanded bribe from him for correction of his property record. On the directions of the anti corruption authorities, a team raided and caught the accused receiving Rs30,000 as bribe from the citizen.

An elderly woman and a minor girl died in different road accidents here on Thursday. It was reported that Shahid along with his three-year-old daughter Falak was going on a motorcycle. Near Rahwali, a speeding truck collided with them. Resultantly, the minor girl died while her father was injured and rushed to DHQ Hospital.

In another incident, 60-year-old woman Mukhtaran was crushed to death by a speeding car while crossing the road.