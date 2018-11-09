Share:

SADIQABAD - Maulana Samiul Haq was a great religious scholar, and his murder is a huge loss not only to Pakistan but also to the Muslim world. "Ulema like him are born rarely; he spent his whole life in propagation of the teachings of Islam."

These views were expressed by Mian Farhad Ali, a renowned businessman and member of Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during a media talk here the other day. He paid rich tributes to the religious and political services of deceased Maulana, and prayed for rest of his soul in eternal peace.

GOVT DETERMINED TO END CRISES

The present government in the centre has formed a comprehensive strategy to end economic crises in the country, said PTI leader Adil Javed Warraich. "Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China will open new doors of development between the two countries," he said, and adding that it would add to the ongoing trade and other economic activities in Pakistan. He stated: "Pakistan is ascending the steps of progress under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan."

BRICK-KILNS' CLOSURE FLAYED

Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) president Malik Abdur Rauf Solangi and others said during a media talk that the brick-kilns' closure had deprived the poor of two-time bread. They also lamented the non-allotment of chambers to the lawyers at Sadiqabad Judicial Complex despite the lapse of seven years.

In a conversation with Makhdoom Ali Mehmood, PPP tehsil president and Jamaluddin Wali Union Council chairman, PLF president Abdur Rauf Solangi said that the government had failed to fulfil the promises it had made with the public. He stated that Pakistan Peoples Party would continue to play its due role for the development of the country.