Islamabad - Implementation of energy management system in Parliament House and shifting the building on renewable energy saved the national exchequer Rs220.68 million.

This was said while former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented Green Parliament Award to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Soori on Wednesday.

The award “Energy Project of the Year 2018” was given by Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) during 2018 World Energy Engineering Congress in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA on 16th October.

Parliament House became the first green parliament in the world after it was shifted on solar energy in early 2016.

The House generates 80 MWs of electricity, 62 MWs of which are consumed by the National Assembly and 18 MWs are contributed to the national grid.

Shifting to solar and energy management system helped curtail more than one half of overall usage of electrical as well as gaseous energies in the building and cut the annual energy usage form 35723728.3 kWh to 10832995.7 kWh and saved 59260606.03 kWh equivalent to Rs220.68 million saving so far besides a saving of capital investment of around Rs1.02 billion.

It also reduced around 30429.64 tons of CO2 emissions so far, which is equivalent to 1.38 million trees planted and 10639.73 tons of coal burn, said a handout from National Assembly Secretariat.

The award recognises the project that achieved prominence in promoting energy conservation approach and opting for the renewable solar energy for sustainable development.

Green Parliament project was presented with this award for its ‘first-of-its-kind’ approach for its remarkable achievement in the shape of Green Parliament.