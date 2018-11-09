Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday directed the officials concerned to change the police uniform after final consultation and approval.

This he directed while reviewing a suggestion regarding the change of Sindh police’s uniform made by the DIG Operation Maqsood Ahmed. DIG Operations also presented at least 10 samples of the uniforms with different colour and the fabric to the IGP Sindh.

Earlier in April, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had already changed the uniform of rangers force. The pattern of uniform was changed for all ranks deployed in Sindh province and its capital Karachi.