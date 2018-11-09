Share:

DAMASCUS - The Syrian army is planning an operation to clear the Aleppo area of militants who regularly attack the city, and the timing of this operation will be determined by the military command, Syrian Army political bureau head Brig. Gen. Hasan Ahmad Hasan told Sputnik in an interview.

“I do not see any difference between the shells falling on Aleppo today and the shells that fell yesterday on Damascus. Just as neighborhoods of Damascus were cleaned of terrorist groups, the territory around Aleppo will be cleared as well. When? It is up to the military leadership to determine the priorities and the solution in accordance with the large-scale vision and strategy, which is agreed with Russian friends and not only with them,” Ahmad Hasan said.

The general stressed that Syria was “not alone” in this war and that the country had friends and partners with whom it was necessary to coordinate all issues. According to Ahmad Hasan, the operation will start after an agreement on a military plan is reached. The general did not rule out, however, that the operation could be postponed.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.