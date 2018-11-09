Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tea import into the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 8.51 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year as tea worth $148.325 million was imported as compared to import of $136.687 million of same period of last year.During the period from July-September, 2018-19, about 55,749 metric tons of tea was imported as compared to imports of 45,426 metric tons of the same period of last year. However, import of spices during the period under review reduced by 12.37 percent and it was recorded at 34,164 metric tons as compared to imports of 39,466 metric tons of the same period of last year, it added. Spices worth $40.698 million were imported in three months of current financial year. Meanwhile, the imports of edible oil including soyabean and palm also reduced by 70.47 percent and 4.82 percent respectively as the import of soyabean oil into the country was recorded at $22.769 million as compared to $77.113 million of same period of last year.

About 29,858 metric tons of soyabean oil was imported in first three months of current financial year as compared to import of 82,085 metric tons of same period last year.

The import of palm oil into the country also reduced by 4.82 percent as it was recorded at $485.715 million in first quarter of 2018-19, which was stood at $510.303 million of corresponding period of last year, it added.

It may be recalled that during first quarter of current financial year, food group import into the country reduced by 10.31 percent and reached at $1.454 billion as compared the imports of $1.621 billion of the same period of last year.