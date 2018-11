Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - At least three students were killed while several others injured in a road accident in Tao But area in upper Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. District Police Officer Athmaqam on Thursday said the van was carrying children to school when it plunged into a river due to the driver's negligence leaving three children dead. The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said. Further investigation was underway.