LAHORE - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) trusts the Foreign Office’s statement that Aasia Bibi is still in Pakistan, says a spokesman of the young religious party.

Sahibzada Usman Ali Jalali said while talking to The Nation on Thursday that Aasia Bibi would not be allowed to leave the country unless the review petition against her acquittal was decided by the apex court. “We’ll not make any compromise on this stance; and in case the government tried to do anything contrary to this understanding, we’ll launch a movement for the ouster of the present rulers,” he said.

Some media reports said late Thursday night that Aasia Bibi and her family had been flown abroad. This prompted the TLP leadership to hold an emergency meeting to work out their future course of action.

According to Mr Jalali, the TLP talked to people in ministries of interior, foreign affairs and even the intelligence agencies to know the actual situation with regard to the Christian woman’s whereabouts.

He said when all of them said that Aasia was in Pakistan, they were asked to come up with a categorical statement on the subject. The statement made by the Foreign Office was the result of the TLP’s assertion, he claimed.

In response to a question, the TLP spokesman said his party would remain peaceful till the review petition against Aasia’s acquittal was decided.

He said the TLP would stage no protest during the intervening period.

Meanwhile, TLP Patron Pir Afzal Qadri released a video message on Thursday, appealing to the people not to go for any protest after the Foreign Office’s statement that Aasia was in Pakistan. He said everybody should keep a watchful eye on the situation, without going for any protest.

There would be no protest on Friday.

According to the party spokesman, the TLP would celebrate Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary in a befitting way. A special ceremony would be held at the mausoleum of the Poet of the East where Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi is expected to make a policy statement.