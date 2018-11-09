Share:

DUBAI (PR): Uber and The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced a world first partnership to support the first ever standalone ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies. Uber and the International Cricket Council aim to leverage one of the world’s most popular sports to engage the broader cricketing community in a conversation around the important role sport plays in empowering girls and women around the world.

This global partnership will encompass on-the-ground activation in participating WWT20 countries, in addition to the creation of a six-part digital film series featuring the inspiring stories of female cricketers, watch party and match day promotions across Uber and Uber Eats in participating countries.

Social media will be engaged to celebrate women in sports and various community outreach programs including sponsorships for aspiring female cricketers to join cricket academies and for fans and families to cheer on their heroes live.