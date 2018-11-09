Share:

I want to draw the attention of the government about a big issue in Pakistan which is useless ghee. This is being used for food in Pakistan, while go to bazaar and market people will make food which is pakoda, sandwiches, rolls, pizza and etc by useless ghee so it is a very bad work. Because if we use this ghee again and again so burning infection will cause in ghee, if people will eat this types of food, I mean, they buy food in outside for eating, so different kind of desease will cause to them. Hence, I just want to request of government that he should take this action to finish it. And I request of public that they should not eat these types of food because they effect diseases, this issue must be solved.

MAHGUL HUSSAIN DASHTI,

Kech, October 27.