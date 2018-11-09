Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday in the parliamentary party meeting stressed the need for formation of a committee comprising members from the treasury and opposition benches to devise a joint strategy for the smooth running of the National Assembly.

The parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that met in the chair of PM Imran Khan at the Parliament House decided that proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament should be run smoothly in accordance with rules while discouraging the use of un-parliamentary language.

The decision came in the wake of recent incidents when treasury and opposition members in the National Assembly come to verbal blows on a number of occasions disturbing the smooth conduct of the business o f the house.

Addressing his parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the party’s lawmakers to play their due role in conducting the business of the National Assembly smoothly. PM instructed the lawmakers that there was no need to respond to every point raised by the opposition, the parliamentary party was also instructed that no member of the PTI would make a speech on the floor of the house without the approval of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

Iftikhar Durrani, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media informed The Nation that the chair directed the senior members of the party to form a joint strategy on daily basis for the smooth running of the house.

The Prime Minister told the meeting that the government wanted to move forward while taking the opposition along with it. The PM also took into confidence the party lawmakers about his recent visit to China and on the economic situation of the country. The PM however avoided responding a question of a party lawmaker about the exact bailout package that China had promised to give to Pakistan. Khan said that amount of the financial assistance offered by China could not be disclosed at the moment. Durrani said that PM termed his visit to China a historic and said this would help reduce financial problems of Pakistan. About the government’s anti-corruption drive, PM said that no action had been taken against the big guns involved in corruption so far and action at the moment was being taken against a very low number of corrupt people. He said that he came to know about large scale embezzlements in the national kitty after coming into government and media was not extensively reporting on these frauds.

Regarding the recent sit-ins and protests of the religious groups against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case, Prime Minister said that government could only get ended such protests of religious parties through reconciliation. “If the sit-in had not been ended, the government might have been sent packing,” he said.

He said that the government successfully handled the protests and had it been failed to handle the situation, he would have to come back from China while leaving his visit in the middle.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured his party lawmakers that the situation at all fronts would improve within two months.