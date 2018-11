Share:

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has expressed concerns over increasing number of tuberculosis (TB) patients in the country. During visit to TB Sanatorium Samli, Murree on Thursday, she said that more than half a million new TB cases were being reported across the country every year. She regretted that Pakistan was fifth among TB high burden countries worldwide. Quting recent WHO report, she said Pakistan was fourth among highest prevalence of multidrug-resistant TB globally.