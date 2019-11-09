Share:

SIALKOT - The 142nd annual birthday of Allama Iqbal will be celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil Sialkot, the birthplace of poet of the East Allama Iqbal, on Saturday (today). The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the peace, national integrity, prosperity and development. Iqbal Manzil’s caretaker Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi informed that the main birthday cake cutting ceremony would be held at Iqbal Manzil and a large number of people from all walks of life will participate in the cake-cutting to pay homage to the great poet, philosopher Allama Iqbal. A large number of the people including the students of different schools and colleges and their teachers visited the Iqbal Manzil on Friday. The Kalaam-e-Iqbal and speech contests were held at Iqbal Manzil. In Sialkot, people will visit the graves of the Allama Iqbal’s parents and other family members at Imam Sahib Graveyard Sialkot and lay floral wreaths there besides offering Fateha.