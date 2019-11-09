Share:

SIALKOT-More than 65,000 visitors, most of them students of schools, colleges and universities, visited Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) in Sialkot during the current year so far and this number is growing with each passing day.

Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi (incharge/caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot) stated this while talking to the newsmen here.

He said that the reason behind the increase in the number of the visitors is the growing love and inspiration towards Allama Iqbal, the son of soil of Sialkot.

He revealed that around 20,000 to 25,000 visitors visit Iqbal Manzil Sialkot alone on Nov 09 every year, the birthday of Allama Iqbal.

He said that as many as 160 years old building of Iqbal Manzil has now become too old and weak to bear rush and load such a big number of the visitors at a time.

“We have to manage the number of visitors at a time daily,” he added.

Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi said that most of the visitors are pleased to see the Allama Iqbal’s famous poems, written in Allama Iqbal’s own hand-writing, displayed there by the management in Iqbal Manzil.

A great rush of people was witnessed, paying rich tribute and homage to great poet-philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal.

They showed keen interest in the personal belongings, rare books and pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family members put on display at Iqbal Manzil.

The caretaker said that this time several famous poems of Allama Iqbal including “Ya Rab Dil-e-Muslim Ko Who Zinda Taamna Dey” and “Loh Bhi Tu, Qalam Bhi Tu...Tera Wajood Al-Kitaab” have been displayed at Iqbal Manzil here. He said that these poems were written in Allama Iqbal’s own hand-writing as well.

As many as eleven other rare letters, written by Allama Iqbal to different national and foreign dignitaries during his stay at Iqbal Manzil, have also been displayed here for public view.

He said that several other rare pictures of Allama Iqbal, his family members have also been displayed here.

An exhibition of books on Allama Iqbal and “Iqbaliyat” would be held at Iqbal Manzil on the birthday of Iqbal’s birth day.

Another rare picture of Allama Iqbal while attending the funeral of Ghazi Ilam Din Shaheed, also got much attention of the visitors here.

Allama Iqbal’s birthplace illuminated Iqbal Manzil wore a new inner look after being painted here. He added that there were more than 4,200 historical books on Allama Iqbal, his family and Iqbaliyaat were lying displayed at this very small room.

The Sialkot Deputy Commissioner has announced a local holiday on Nov 09,2019 (today) in district on account of the birthday of Allama Iqbal Day.