Share:

Donald trump has given lollipop that he would talk to Modi over Kashmir issue for its solution. In fact, it is procrastinating tactics as Donald trump has already vowed to tackle Islamic radicalism along with Modi as they consider across border terrorism from Pakistan.

It would be waste of time to seek trump’s mediation offer rather Pakistan should call upon all Muslims countries on a platform where all issues facing by Muslim countries across the globe be discussed including Kamshir, Palestine, Afghanistan and etc. If Pakistan succeed to unite all Muslim countries and all Muslim countries come on one page, issues would automatically be resolved then we would not need any mediation offer by any country.

Muslim countries’ unity has become indispensable these days for solution of all sorts of issues and in fact, it would not be wrong to say that issues created because of Muslim countries division.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.