KHANEWAL - Three passengers died and 11 others sustained injuries in a collision between an air-conditioned passenger bus and trailer at M-4 near Makhdoompur Interchange about 20km from Khanewal Friday morning. It is to be noted that it was the second worst road accident occurred at M-4 since it was inaugurated by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on October 27, 2019. Four persons had died in the first accident. According to Rescue 1122 and NHA sources, the ill-fated speeding bus was heading towards Multan from Chakwal, when it met an accident. The accident occurred when the bus rammed into a trailer, moving in the same direction. Getting information, Rescue 1122 officials rushed the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital. The deceased passengers were identified as Baqir, son of Khadim, resident of Chawkwal; Malik Zafar, resident of 95/10R Khanewal and Aoun Khan, son of Shamshair, resident of Jhang while 11 others sustained critical wounds were admitted DHQ Hospital Khanewal. According to rescuers, exact cause of the accident could not be ascertained, but apparently it seemed that it happened due to speeding. Residents of the area has demanded NH&MW (M-3 & 4) Police SSP Atta Muhammad Ch to look into the situation and ensure vigilant patrolling on M-3 & 4 to minimize accidents and loss of precious human lives. It has been learnt that since opening to the section of M-4 (Abdul Hakim-Khanewal about 38km), no personal of the motorway police could be deployed so far, which has resulted in the loss of nine precious lives in 15 days.