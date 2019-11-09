Share:

Lahore - The nation is celebrating Iqbal Day today to pay tribute to legend Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Special programmes will be held to shed light on the life of legend, calling for following the philosophy of Iqbal.

The day will dawn with special prayers for progress and prosperity, followed by people’s visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal and special event to pay tribute to Iqbal. Born on November 9, 1877 at ancient Kashmiri mohalla in Sialkot, the Allama emerged as a great poet, thinker and philosopher who float the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. His Iqbal’s poetry has been translated in Spanish, Chinese, Japanese,English and several other languages.

The first Allama Iqbal Awami Mela and Book Fair is being hosted by the Iqbal Academy Pakistan at the Greater Iqbal Park from November 9 to 17.

Large numbers of people are expected to attend the nine-day cultural and educational activity in the city. Zaheer Ahmed Mir, chairman of the organising committee of the event, said the event is meant to spread the message of Allama Iqbal. He said that keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the society must be enlightened about the message of Allama Iqbal. He said the Iqbal Academy Pakistan had decided to take the message of Iqbal to ordinary people through various activities. This event is the first activity of its kind and it would continue in future.

In his message, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar paid tribute to the legend, calling for following the philosophy of Allama .

His message read: “Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal gave a wake-up call to the Muslims of subcontinent to rise above mutual differences for launching movement for a separate homeland. His poetry guides us even today. Pakistan will emerge as a true welfare state by following the principles of Allama Iqbal. The vision of the New Pakistan is in line with the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and the PTI government is committed to achieving this goal.” The CM stressed the need for getting the top position in the comity of nations.