LAHORE - 36th death anniversary of Al-Haaj Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, former Senator (Sindh) as well as renowned industrialist and founder of Ashraf Group of Industries, was observed with solemnity. Late Ch Muhammad Ashraf is father of Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, chairman Ashraf Group of industries and former president of Zarai Traiqiati Bank Limited and chairman Pakistan Cricket Board. A large number of civil and high officials, politicians, farmers, elected members of national and provincial assemblies, former Nazims and locals bodies members, present local bodies members and large numbers of people from Sindh and Punjab along with journalists group attended the death anniversary.