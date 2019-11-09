Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Monitory Fund (IMF), World Bank and Asian Development Bank appreciated Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over effective development of Circular Debt Capping Plan. The appreciation and satisfaction was conveyed during a meeting with delegation of IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank which met Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan here Friday. During the meeting, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali and other senior officials were also present. A high level delegation of international financial institutions comprising of member from IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank appreciated and expressed satisfaction over effective development of Circular Debt Capping Plan. During the meeting, steps and measures taken by the Power Division were discussed in detail. The delegation was apprised about technical/administrative measures taken by the Power Division in this regard. The federal minister for power thanked the delegation for their approval of the Circular Debt Capping.