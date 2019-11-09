Share:

LAHORE - The management of the Lesco and other distribution companies would be supplied bucket fitted vehicles and adequate safety equipments and the standard of training would be enlarged and improved for the electricity line staff for raising their skill and knowledge for prevention of their accidents and occupational disease at work place. The shortage of line staff would be made up by recruitment of new hands in the distribution companies to cope with the rising quantum of work and overcoming the deficit of the retirement of old hands day to day. Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA, stated this at a safety conference of electricity distribution workers of LESCO. It was participated by the large numbers of the electricity workers and the union representatives and the representatives of the management of 2nd Circle Electricity Distribution LESCO Companies.