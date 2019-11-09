Share:

LAHORE - Excellence Delivered (ExD) Pvt Ltd has successfully implemented SAP Business One at Paramount Distributors. Paramount Distributors, one of the oldest firms in Pakistan, has trusted ExD to bring automation in their processes making them the first company to implement SAP Business One from Pharma distribution sector. ExD, the only SAP Platinum Partner in Pakistan, rendered its expert services to develop an efficient technology that has streamlined the former’s business operations. ExD is a force to be reckoned with in Pakistan’s IT services landscape.