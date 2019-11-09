Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday said dutiful,intelligent and honest officials were pride of the department as their untiring hardwork ability and professionalism were bright examples for the force. He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony held at Central Police Office in the honour of Addl IG PHP Manzor Sarwar Chaudhry. He said that Addl IG Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhry was among those officers who always adopted a policy of merit and public service in a better way and enhanced prestige of the department. The IGP said that Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhry served in Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh and set the best example of leadership. He also served in three important districts, Lodhran, Bhakkar and Muzaffargarh, as DPO in Faislabad as CTO.