KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that transparency must be ensured in allocating flats and homes to the workers and labourers of the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Worker Welfare Board in his office on Friday.

The minister said that the Worker Welfare Board should utilise all the resources for the allotment of 4,242 flats and houses constructed across the province for workers and labourer and it should also ensure transparency in the whole process.

Saeed Ghani said that a policy should be formulated to ensure immediate assistance to the workers and labourers in relation to marriage grant, scholarships and death grant.

Addressing the meeting, the minister for Labor said that the condition of all the secondary and primary schools running under the Workers Welfare Board should be refurbished immediately.

He said that a policy should also be formulated regarding the promotion of the teachers of these schools, that should not only ensure their timely promotion, but also to solve all their problems in a timely manner.

During the meeting, Ghani was given a detailed briefing on houses, colonies and flats leased across the province under the Worker Welfare Board. He was told that the flats that were provided to the affectees of floods as immediate relief in Labour Colony Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirbad in 2010 had not been vacated as yet. However, the flats provided as immediate relief in other labour colonies across the province had been evacuated, the minister was informed.

At the meeting, the provincial minister was informed that 512 homes in Kotri, 1024 in Sukkur, 192 in Nooriabad, 512 in Shaheed Benazirbad, 96 in Larkana, 100 in Ranipur, 74 in Jacobabad, in total 4242 homes were completely ready for allotment. He was informed that a work order had been issued for the construction of 1500 flats in Kotri, while working on three other Labour Colonies was underway. On the occasion, Ghani said that the requests received from the workers and labourers regarding 4,242 ready flats and houses should be processed immediately in a transparent manner and following that the process of allotment be completed without any further delay.

The minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party had been driven by the manifesto of the provision of Roti, Kapra aur Makan, and whenever PPP came to power it had taken steps to provide accommodation for the workers and labourers. He said that the problems being faced by the developed labour colonies should be resolved immediately, while all resources should be utilised for building more new labour colonies.

The minister was also informed during the meeting that in the past there were some problems in payment for the Marriage Grant, Death Grant and scholarships, but all these issues were being resolved on priority basis. The provincial minister was informed that till now immediate payments had been made in 431 cases of scholarships, 375 of marriage grant and 29 cases of death grant in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana division.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghani while issuing necessary directives said that the requests received regarding Death Grant, Marriage Grant and Scholarships should be processed immediately so that the provision of immediate relief to the workers and labourers could be ensured.

The provincial minister also directed the secretary labor to inspect all labor colonies and schools running under the Worker Welfare Board and submit a detailed report in this regard and also submit suggestions for improvement. Secretary Labour Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Secretary Worker Welfare Board Muhammad Bachal Raho Poto, and other officers of the Labor Department were present during the meeting.