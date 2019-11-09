Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to withdraw the Rs.1.82 per unit power tariff hike approved by NEPRA few days ago as it would put additional burden of Rs.24 billion on the electricity consumers, further enhance the cost of doing business and bring more inflation to the common man leading to slowdown in business activities.

In a joint statement issued here on Friday, President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi and Vice President Saif ur Rahman Khan said that manufacturing cost in Pakistan was already quite high on account of exorbitant energy price and in these circumstances, any further hike in power tariff would have harmful consequences on the growth of business and economic activities.