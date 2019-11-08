Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General Police, Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has asked the security officials to enhance security of the participants of the Azadi March, particularly their leadership.

The directions came in the wake of security threats to the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) participating in the dharna at H-11. The IGP on Friday visited the dharna venue in sector H-9 and reviewed overall security arrangements. Senior officers of the police were also present on the occasion.

The IGP, giving directions to the officials, said that security of the residents and participants of the JUI-F dharna be ensured at every cost. He said it is responsibility of the police to protect the citizens. He also directed to strengthen security in and around the dharna venue. Meanwhile, a person climbed a phone tower right in front of the dharna stage to press the authorities for a meeting with the prime minister. Kashif Mirza, hailing from Sialkot told the authorities that he was jobless and needs a job that was why he wanted to meet the prime minister. SP Sheikh Zubair Ahmed, AC Murtaza Chandio, ADCG Waseem Khan and other officers were present on the occasion and persuaded the person to come down.

Meanwhile, Shams Colony police arrested Asad Nawaz, the alleged killer of state-sponsored orphan Ahamd son of Majeed Ahmad, a resident of Sangar Colony, Rawalpindi who was strangulated to death under mysterious circumstances at H-13 Dar ul Ehsaas some days back. An FIR was registered under Section 302 against the suspect aged 16 years, also an orphan of H-13 Dar ul Ehsaas who had fled the orphanage after the crime. The police and the allied agencies were investigating the matter. CCTV footage of the seminary helped the police trace the killer. The victim was residing in the hostel in H-13 along with other students of the seminary.

Ahmed shared a room with the ninth grade student, the 16-year-old boy. When the victim did not return from the seminary along with his roommate, the hostel staff launched a search for him and found his body on the rooftop of the hostel. Marks of injuries were found on his head and face and his hands were also found tied, according to police. They added that a rock having a blood stain was also found near his body.

It was suspected that the killer hit the victim’s head and face with the stone, which claimed his life.

Furthermore, Islamabad police on Friday arrested seven outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and valuable from them. Kohsar police arrested two accused namely Ghulam Mustafa and Javed Masih and recovered 1.790 kilogram hashish from their possession. Sihala police arrested two accused Ahmed Kamal and Shehzad Ahmed involved in street crime.

Ramna police arrested two accused Muhammad Yasir and Abu Zar involved in a theft case. Golra police arrested accused Ghulam Siddique and recovered stolen valuables from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.