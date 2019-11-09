Share:

ISLAMABAD - A writ petition has been filed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking punishment for Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan for terming release of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as a result of “deal” between the government and Sharif. An Islamabad based lawyer Khalid Mehmood Khan moved the court and cited the federal minister and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) as respondents. He stated in his petition that in a talk show on a TV channel, Ghulam Sarwar was talking about the “deal” between the government and the PML-N leader and alleged that the release of Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz is the result of a “deal” between the government and the former prime minister. He adopted that being a citizen of the country, the petitioner has a basic right to know about the fact whether such kind of “Deal” was matured between Nawaz Sharif and Government. The petitioner maintained that the act of the federal minister reflects that the health institutions, jail authorities, medical board and all other institutions of Punjab as well as federal government were involved in the alleged “deal”. Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct Sarwar to appear before this court in person and explain the facts of the “deal”.