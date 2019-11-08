Share:

ISLAMABAD-A large number of teachers and students participated in the mehfil-e-milad organised by Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) F-7/4 in connection with the sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

The milad was attended by principals of the Islamabad model colleges, former principals, vice principals and faculty members who retired in last three years.

Ms. Qaiserah Alvi, Ms. Gull Bibi, Ms. Farzana Gillani and Ms. Yasmeen Bukhari were the special guests on the occasion.

Principal of the college, Farkhanda Ishtiaq, college faculty members and students were present at the ceremony.

The milad formally started with Quran Khwani and an enormous amount of Durud Pak was offered.

During milad, the recitation of Hamd-e-Bari Taa’la and Naa’t-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH) were offered by teachers including Aneela Manzar, Shazia Shakeel, Sabeeha Neelum and Sadia Zafar and students.

Ms Iffat Khalid, Head of Islamic Studies Department enlightened the audience with different aspects of holy life and teaching of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

She said the entire life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon of light for Muslim ummah. Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the prime example to follow and the best can be achieved by practicing the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Our Prophet taught us all the highest standards of living that can be acquired and demonstrated through the practices of Prophets (PBUH) acts,” she added.

At the end, participants raised hands with Ms. Zahida Perveen, Vice Principal of the college, for special prayer to Allah for kindness and clemency, to bring peace, progress and prosperity of the country and for entire Muslim Ummah.