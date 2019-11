Share:

Bahawalpur - A seminar was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with 142nd birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. On this occasion, Prof Dr Anwar Ahmed, Professor, Emeritus, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan delivered an extensive lecture on philosophy and poetry of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The speakers paid rich tribute to Allama Iqbal and said that his personality, philosophy, poetry and perceptions are true national asset.