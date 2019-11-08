Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kanye West intends to run for president in 2024.

The 42-year-old rapper has vowed to ‘’create so many jobs’’ if he is elected to be commander-in-chief and thinks it is a race he would ‘’walk’’. Speaking at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, he said: ‘’When I run for president in 2024... What y’all laughing at?

‘’I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy -- one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared.’’

The ‘Famous’ hitmaker - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - believes African American voters are treated just as a ‘’demographic’’, comparing it to his own experiences in fashion. He said: ‘’As black designers out of America, you can’t have an opinion. You can only be the consumer... you can only be a demographic.

‘’And that a boardroom says ‘This is the black demographic...This is who you’re supposed to vote on. This is what you’re supposed to buy. This is your Popeye’s chicken sandwich you’re supposed to eat on.’ ‘’I have seen the boardroom and back. And it’s completely the concept of a demographic.’’ Before he runs for office, Kanye may also change his name.

He said: ‘’When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is. It will be on the license plate.’’

Taraji wants a small wedding

LOS ANGELES - Taraji P. Henson doesn’t want her wedding to be a ‘’big show’’.

The ‘Empire’ star has said she’s trying to find a ‘’happy medium’’ with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden, because although she doesn’t want their wedding to be flashy, she wants a little more than the basic ceremony her partner has suggested.

When asked if the former NFL star is helping her plan the wedding, Taraji said: ‘’He’s a typical man.

He’s just like ‘Whatever you want. Whatever colour, I don’t care.’

He really just wants to go to the justice of the peace, and I’m like, ‘My mother will kill me’. So we’re trying to find a happy medium. I don’t want it to be a big show, it’s literally about the people forming a circle that is gonna keep us and hold us to the vows that we take.’’

Taraji is also determined to involve her 25-year-old son Marcell - whom she has from a previous relationship - in the wedding, although he won’t have an active role as she isn’t bothering with a bridal party.