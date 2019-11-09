Share:

LAHORE - The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) remains the first choice of students seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes, as merit for the institution closes at 94.2045 percent.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday released the first selection list of candidates admitted to MBBS and BDS programmes at public sector medical and dental colleges in Punjab for the 2019-2020 session.

The last merit for MBBS is 91.5455 and for BDS 93.50 percent. Last year, this merit was 89.1485 and 89.0455 percent, respectively. The merit has been calculated as per the weightage formula of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), adding 50 percent of intermediate and 50 per cent of admission test marks.

Only those candidates who secured minimum seventy percent of marks (770/1100) in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent examination and passed (MDCAT)-2019 with minimum 60 percent marks (120/200) as per PMDC formula were eligible to apply for admission this year. There were 14,217 applicants for MBBS and 11,041 for BDS.

These candidates applied for admission to 3192 open merit seats (3017 MBBS + 175 BDS), 66 underdeveloped districts seats (54 MBBS + 12 BDS), 76 seats reserved for children of overseas Pakistanis/dual nationality holders (72 MBBS + 4 BDS) and 20 seats for disabled candidates (19 MBBS + 1 BDS) in 17 public sector medical and three dental colleges in the province.

The last merit for Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore is 93.5 percent, Services Institute of Medical Sciences 93 percent, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College 92.7 percent, Nishtar Medical College, Multan 92.3 percent, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College 92.25 percent, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore 92.15 percent, Rawalpindi Medical College, Rawalpindi 92.09 percent, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad 92.04 percent, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur 91.84 percent, Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala 91.81 percent, Sahiwal Medical College, Sahiwal 91.70 percent, Sargodha Medical College, Sargodha 91.68 percent, Khawaja Mohammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot 91.68 percent, Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat 91.59 percent, Shaikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan 91.59 percent and DG Khan Medical College, DG Khan 91.54 percent.

For BDS programme, the last merit of de’Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore is 94.00 percent, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry, Multan 93.59 percent and Dental Section, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad 93.50 percent.

Moreover, a meeting of the Provincial Admission Committee was held here on Friday with UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair. The meeting was attended by Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Prof Arif Tajammul and Private Association of Medial Institutions (PAMI) Punjab President Prof Javed Asghar. The committee congratulated the newly selected candidates.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal congratulated students who got admission to MBBS and BDS programmes and their parents. He said the new batch of students would have the best medical training in the next five years and the nation would have the best doctors.