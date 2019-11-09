Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Technology Kamran Bangash would inaugurate first-ever public toilet finder app of Water and Sanitation Services Cell (W&SC) of local government department on November 19. Assistant Coordinator of W&SC Imranullah Mohmand in a briefing to the Special Assistant to CM said that a similar app is being run in Australia and India for facilitation of masses and now the people of KP could avail the facility.

He said the step was aimed to keep the province clean and protect environment from degradation and masses from diseases adding that all necessary information about toilets including distance, male, female, children and disabled persons’ toilets would be available for public information.

Kamran Bangash appreciated the initiative of W&SC and Code For Pakistan company for preparing the informative app and said that it would facilitate the local people as well as tourists that would project a good image of the province.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan initiatives are being taken to make the country clean and green and soon KP would become IT hub in Pakistan and Asia.

Kamran said that all available resources are being utilised towards digitalisation and making KP paper-free province. He further said devices to measure air pollution in provincial capital are also being installed.