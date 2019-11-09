Share:

LAHORE - The investigation police Friday claimed to have arrested a pedophile who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Naseerabad, last month. The suspect was identified by police as 26-year-old Fazal Abbas. Model Town SP (Investigations) Asad Muzaffar while addressing a press conference at his office on Friday said the investigation and gender-based crime cell of the Naseerabad police traced the alleged rapist by using modern tools of investigation. The officer said the accused was residing in a servant quarter next to the victim’s house. On the day of incident, the accused forced his entry into the house and sexually assaulted the victim. The girl was present alone at home since her parents were at work. The accused fled after committing the crime. The Naseerabad police had registered the case against unidentified criminal on the complaint of father of the victim. SP Asad Muzaffar said that two special police teams were constituted to hunt down the criminal. The suspect was also produced before media in handcuffs. Further investigation was underway.