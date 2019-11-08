Share:

Rawalpindi-Police booked a man and his sister on charges of kidnapping a married female student of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) from 7th Road, informed sources on Friday.

A case under section 496-A has been registered with Police Station New Town. However, no arrest was made by police so far.

According to sources, a citizen Chaudhry Navid Amjad, resident of Kallar Syedan, appeared before Police Station New Town officials and lodged a complaint that his daughter Ameena Kanwal, 22, was student of MSc in PMAS-AAUR and residing in Fatima Girls Hostel 7th Road. He alleged she was heading towards her hostel after attending classes when a man namely Tauseef Hussain and her sister Mehwish Jabeen abducted her.

He told police her daughter was married with his nephew Walid Akbar. The applicant appealed the police to register a case against the kidnappers and recover her daughter. Police, while taking action, registered a case against the duo and began investigation. A senior police officer told media that police have launched investigation into case. He said the mobile data of the abducted girl and the kidnappers have also been obtained.

Meanwhile, police have identified the dacoit who was shot dead by a citizen when he along with two other accomplices snatched Rs15 million from him near Fleshman Hotel in Saddar. The deceased dacoit was identified as Sakhawat, informed sources.

They said the investigators have also traced the two fleeing dacoits and sent the special police teams to arrest them.

According to a police spokesman, police traced the incident of dacoity in which Rs15 million were snatched from exporter Nehmat Khan. He said police identified the robber who was shot killed by his accomplices. He said Sakhawat was the ring leader of inter-provincial “Sakhawati dacoit gang” who was shot killed by the second in command in gang for dollars, the absconding robber also identified, special police teams dispatched for the arrest.

CPO Faisal Rana constituted a special team to trace the incident under supervision of SP Potohar Syed Ali. SP Potohar Syed Ali briefed the CPO that police have traced the heinous incident utilising latest scientific technology. The robber who was shot killed by his accomplice has been identified as Sakhawat alias Sakhawati, resident of Faisalabad, who was the ringleader of “Sakhawati dacoit gang” which killed and injured innocent citizens during robberies.

The second in command of the gang killed the ringleader just because the former wanted to take away all the snatched foreign currency. CPO was told that the robber who killed the ringleader of the criminal gang has also been identified while special teams have been dispatched for his arrest. He will be apprehended before he establishes a new gang or commits another robbery, the police official said.

The other members of the gang will also be arrested and looted foreign currency will also be recovered, he said. CPO Faisal Rana complimented SP Potohar for tracing the heinous incident of robbery and said that Potohar Division has a larger share in the overall performance of Rawalpindi police. He directed to arrest every member and facilitator of the gang and to recover the looted local and foreign currency and other valuables. The CPO said that the fact that a robber killed his ringleader for dollars is enough to understand that it was a very dangerous gang. The CPO directed to be updated regularly about the measures taken to trace and arrest the other members of the gang.