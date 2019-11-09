Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council organized Mehfil-e-Milad here on Friday in connection with Holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awal, at Alhamra Art Centre the Mall. Alhamra has invited Naat Khawan to present Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH) and Darood-o-Salam while speakers also spoke on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH). They highlighted the significance of the holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awal and its importance for Muslims and prayed for progress, peace and prosperity of the country. Executive Director LAC Ather Ali Khan said that, our Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed on tolerance, understanding and respect for humanity and such occasions give an opportunity to the Muslims for recalling the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He further said that the entire life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him) is a beacon and worthy of emulation as His personality is characterized by attributes of sympathy, generosity, bravery, merciful and hospitality which brought about a social and spiritual revolution in the world.