ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that present government did not make any deal with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif, has been granted permission to go abroad for medical treatment and after recovery, he will have to face the cases, Sheikh Rashid stated while talking to a private news channel. This was a temporary bail awarded to Nawaz Sharif on health issues, he added.

In reply to a question about role of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, the minister said the former Chief Minister Punjab had played role for his brother Nawaz Sharif, during the period of exile but in this case, the government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go anywhere he wants for medical treatment.

To another question regarding Maryam Nawaz proceeding with her father or not, he said that her matter was totally different.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif had got permission from courts purely on medical reasons.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said that there was no deal between the government and PML-N actually it’s a matter of Nawaz Sharif’s illness.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government would not do politics on Nawaz Sharif’s health.

The Minister said that the government had not received any application regarding Maryam Nawaz and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was prosecuting the cases against her in the courts, adding, the court had held her passport.

He said that NAB was an independent institution and the government was not intervening in its official matters.

He said that it was wrong demand of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) that the Prime Minister should resign because of the inflation in the country holding the present government responsible for it.

The incumbent government was making all out efforts to decrease inflation and control the price-hike, he added.

Replying to another question, he said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was the member of the govt negotiating committee but it was not appropriate to state that he was holding full mandate for negotiating with Rehbar Committee and he had personal relations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The government had five years mandate to run the country’s affairs, he said and added that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card for achieving his political objectives.

NO APPLICATION RECEIVED FROM MARYAM: FIRDOUS

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the government had not received any application from Maryam Nawaz.

If any application was filed by Maryam Nawaz for facilities the decision on it would be taken in the light of court verdict, she said while talking to a news channel.

Dr Firdous said they did not believe in political revenge. The government would take any decision regarding Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawz on humanitarian grounds, she said adding the opinion of medical board had great importance in that regard.