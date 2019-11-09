Share:

Karachi - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday minority communities had equal rights in the country and hence people of all faiths in the country had full freedom to perform their religious rituals. Speaking on the occasion of 114th anniversary of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Governor Sindh said that the present government opened Kartarpur road keeping in view the religious importance of Kartarpur for Sikh pilgrims.

He said that the government was also taking steps to renovate and restore the sacred sites of other religions. Imran Ismail said that positive initiatives and activities by the YMCA were undeniable and the sports plan prepared by the YMCA was of significant importance.

Later, the Governor Sindh also distributed shields in recognition of services for the YMCA.

The event was attended by YMCA Secretary Sports Babar Paul, renowned Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Consul General of Thailand and others.