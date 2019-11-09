Share:

LAHORE - The authorities have banned use of mobile phones in educational institutions, a notification said on Friday. Punjab’s Directorate Public Instruction – Secondary Education (SE) which stated that cellphones and social media would not be allowed to be used in public schools. The notification stated that the students below 16 will not be allowed to keep mobile along with them inside any educational institutions, otherwise, the authorities will take disciplinary against them over the violation of the regulations. The District Education Authority of Multan banned the use of mobile phones in public schools, Last year in October last year,. CEO Education Multan had announced that cellphones would be submitted with the principal and the teachers would get it back before leaving the school.A notification in this regard reads, “It has been observed that teachers get into their mobile phones during school time which affects children’s education. Therefore, it is directed that nobody should use mobile phones during school timing.

Not even in an emergency, it is allowed that you stand outside the classroom and take the call, instead, you should sit in your classroom and take the message through short conversation.”

The authority had warned that in case of violation of the order, the violator would have to face serious upshot.