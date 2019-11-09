Share:

KHANEWAL-Two veiled motorcyclists gunned down Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Mian Channu during an ambush here on Friday. According to police and sources, Dr Ashar Masood, Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Mian Channu, was on the way to Mohsinwal with his driver when near 15-Wala Gate on National Highway, two veiled motorcyclists fired indiscriminate gunshots on the car. Resultantly, Dr Ashar Masood sustained critical gunshot wounds and Rescue 1122 rushed him to THQ Hospital Mian Channu in critical condition. He, however, was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan in precarious condition but he breathed his last on the way.