LAHORE-One of Pakistan’s most popular, watched and recognized actors, Ayesha Omar, is currently working on a number of projects and perhaps one of them will be her best work yet.

In an interview with Voice of America, the actress was asked what she considered her best work so far, to which she responded, “My best film has not yet been made, but it will soon be made.”

The star proceeded to explore her future and what’s in store. Omar’s KaafKangana released on October 25, but she said, “Apart from that, work on two more movies is set to begin soon.”

Ayesha’s third film is a post-production directorial by Kamran Shahid. Soon we’re going to see posters and teasers.